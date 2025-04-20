Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
Vossloh Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- What is a SEC Filing?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.