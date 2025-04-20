Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

