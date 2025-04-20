First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 206,672 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206,672 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Microchip Technology worth $175,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.26.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

