Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 4.0 %
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
