Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 4.0 %

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

