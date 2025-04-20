BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

