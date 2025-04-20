BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 24,945 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

