Ossiam Acquires 43,415 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 435.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,558,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,460,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,460,000 after acquiring an additional 326,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

