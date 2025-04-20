Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Bank of Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from Bank of Communications’s previous dividend of $0.49. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

