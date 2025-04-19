The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,746 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $85,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

