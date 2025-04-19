Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 30.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Snam has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

