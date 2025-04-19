Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 47.1 %

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

