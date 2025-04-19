Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 47.1 %
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
