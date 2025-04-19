Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.10. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 875,141 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NAK
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %
Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Allegheny Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.