Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 566 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

