Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 103,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

