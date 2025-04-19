Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

