Rene Amirault Purchases 83,600 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault purchased 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,163.84.
Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
