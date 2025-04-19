Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $158.34 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

