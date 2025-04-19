Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.22.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $5,283,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,520,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.