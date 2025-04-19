Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Rises By 76.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRP opened at $19.64 on Friday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

