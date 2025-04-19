Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.