Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,076 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 13.16% of Telos worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telos by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

