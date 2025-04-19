M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,672,320.55. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00.

ETD opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

ETD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

