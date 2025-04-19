DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.