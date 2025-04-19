Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $3,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,044.40. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average of $329.90. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

