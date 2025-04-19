Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 259.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.