Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 10,619.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

SBH stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $826.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

