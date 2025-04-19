Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,191,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

