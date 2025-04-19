Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

