Natixis Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

