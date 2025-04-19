KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $634.43 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $695.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.