Capital World Investors Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $4,805,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.