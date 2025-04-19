412 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

