Capital International Inc. CA Buys 10,787 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 127,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.07 and its 200 day moving average is $268.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

