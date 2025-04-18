VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $45,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

