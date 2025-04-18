Barclays PLC Acquires 70,962 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.58% of Onto Innovation worth $48,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $114.92 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

