Barclays PLC Has $50.01 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 594,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $50,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.