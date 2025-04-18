Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $18.50.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
