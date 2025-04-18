FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Raised by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.88.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

