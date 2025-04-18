F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.
F.N.B. Price Performance
NYSE:FNB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Strategic Reset Begins: Intel Sells Controlling Stake in Altera
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tariff-Resistant Kinder Morgan Is a Good Buy in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.