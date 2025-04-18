F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

