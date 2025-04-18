Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $320.00 and last traded at $317.20. 13,470,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,957,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,055. The trade was a 48.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $523,981,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strategy by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,517 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

