China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,567,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 3,091,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,670.0 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
About China Conch Venture
