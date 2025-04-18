China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,567,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 3,091,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,670.0 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

