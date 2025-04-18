Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,954,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentera in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.
