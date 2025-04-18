Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,954,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentera in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Gentera Price Performance

Gentera Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Featured Stories

