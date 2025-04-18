Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PTPI stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,330. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

