Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of PTPI stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,330. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
