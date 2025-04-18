PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PCCW Trading Up 1.1 %

PCCWY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

