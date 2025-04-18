PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
PCCW Trading Up 1.1 %
PCCWY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About PCCW
