Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.58). 1,248,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.37).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.17) to GBX 1,020 ($13.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.70) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.11) to GBX 805 ($10.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.96).

The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 872.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 740.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

