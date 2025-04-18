QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QCR Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.
QCR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
