QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get QCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QCR by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.