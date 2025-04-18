Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Sells $50,790.96 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,790.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,675. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,159. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.