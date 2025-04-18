PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PTXKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 3,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This is a boost from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

