Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 36.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,759. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327,323 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

