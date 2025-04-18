Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 36.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,759. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
