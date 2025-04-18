Mariner LLC Sells 15,723 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,927,000 after buying an additional 7,560,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,710,000 after buying an additional 719,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,082,000.

PULS opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

