CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

